Virginia State Police Issue Warning on Law Enforcement Scams

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ARE WARNING RESIDENTS ABOUT A PAIR OF LAW ENFORCEMENT SCAMS GOING AROUND. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE SCAMMERS ARE GOING AFTER SENIORS AND CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS. IN THE FIRST SCAM, A CALLER CLAIMS TO HAVE A RELATIVE UNDER ARREST AND ATTEMPTS TO COLLECT PAYMENT IN ORDER TO RELEASE THE LOVED ONE. IN MOST CASES, THE SCAMMER DEMANDS PAYMENT IN THE FORM OF AN “E-GIFT” CASH CARD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE CALLER OFTEN HAS SPECIFIC PERSONAL INFORMATION ON THE VICTIM, IN CLUDING DATE OF BIRTH, SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER AND OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS’ NAMES. IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA, SCAMMERS ARE TARGETING CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS…DEMANDING PAYMENT FOR A MADE UP FINE RELATED TO THEIR REGISTRATION.