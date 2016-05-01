ANESTHESIOLOGIST WELCOMED TO CENTRA SS COMMUNITY HOST

Dr. Michelle McDevitt is the newest addition to the Centra Southside Community Hospital family.

After earning her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Wake Forest University, McDevitt took the long road to medical school. Stops she made along the way allowed her time to explore creative writing, culinary arts, and furniture design. After many years, a call to medicine brought her back to academics to further her education and, ultimately, to the field of anesthesiology. “I was inspired to choose the specialty of anesthesiology after my own personal experience of being a surgical patient. I was a medical student at the time I had my first operation and the kindness, care, and reassuring nature of a wonderful anesthesiologist made a lasting impression on me,” says Dr. McDevitt. She attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Her post doctoral training was at University of North Carolina Hospitals, where she completed her residency in Medicine and Pediatrics there as well.

Tom Angelo, CEO of Centra Southside Centra Community Hospital says, “Dr. McDevitt is a gifted anesthesiologist, and we are very pleased to have someone with her education, experience and leadership joining us. We are attempting to only bring the very best physicians to this community and she is one of the best in her field.”

McDevitt most recently was the former Chief of Anesthesiology at Chippenham Medical Center. While at Chippenham, she also served on the Medical Executive Committee and the Trauma Advisory Committee.

McDevitt is a member of the American Board of Anesthesiology, and is Board Certified.

Dr. McDevitt is married to Dr. John Kona, who is an orthopedic surgeon at CSCH. In her spare time, Dr. McDevitt enjoys horseback riding, hiking, and playing the violin. Please welcome her to our Centra family.