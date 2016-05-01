LWU WINS TWO AWARDS IN NATIONAL STABLEY WRITING CONTEST

For the fourth consecutive year, Longwood’s athletics communications office received recognition in the annual Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced this week.

Longwood earned first-place recognition in District 3 in two categories, “Story with Video” and “Season Preview/Recap,” and also received runner-up honors in the “General Feature” and “Event Coverage” categories. Representing the university with first-place district honors were Longwood communications staff members Darius Thigpen, Christian Fox and Chris Cook for their work during the 2017 calendar year, while assistant director of athletics communications Todd Lindenmuth and athletics communications assistant Derrick Bennington also received runner-up recognition.

Over the past four years, Longwood’s athletics communications office has received six awards in the Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest, earning those honors in a competition that annually draws hundreds of entries from schools at all levels of college athletics. The 2018 contest drew 383 total entries from around the nation, which in District 3 includes all institutions in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Thigpen, the voice of the Lancers and assistant director of athletics communications, received the District 3 “Story with Video” award for his feature about Longwood softball, titled “What Makes a Dynasty?” That story, which was paired with a behind-the-scenes documentary produced by Fox — a 2017 Longwood graduate — detailed Thigpen’s first-hand observations of how Longwood head softball coach Kathy Riley has turned Longwood softball into the dynasty of the Big South and, in turn, a widely-embraced pillar of the Farmville community.

Cook, Longwood assistant vice president for athletics communications, also received District 3 honors in the “Season Preview/Recap” category for his 2017 preview of the Longwood baseball team, titled “The Rise of Longwood Baseball.” That story highlighted the progress made by then third-year head baseball coach Ryan Mau, who one season prior led the Lancers to a second-place Big South finish and the program’s most wins in more than a decade.

Bennington and Lindenmuth also received runner-up awards in the “General Feature” and “Event Coverage” categories, two of the most competitive designations in the contest. Bennington, a 2016 Longwood graduate, was recognized for his feature about the Longwood men’s tennis program, titled “To Build a Program: Men’s Tennis Continues Breakout 2017.” Meanwhile, Lindenmuth’s recap of Longwood softball’s 2017 Big South Championship game win over Liberty, titled “THREE-PEAT! Longwood Softball Wins Third Straight Big South Crown” took second place in the “Event Coverage” category.

The writing award is a first for Thigpen and the fourth for Cook, while Fox’s videos have now been featured in two award-winning stories following the 2017 District 3 honor won by both he and Lindenmuth.

Per CoSIDA, the writing contest “recognizes excellence in feature writing, historical features, administrator/coach profiles and event coverage writing. Entries will be judged on overall writing style, correct use of English, inventiveness, written presentation and the ease with which the read acquires the information.”

The contest features eight categories: event coverage, general feature, coach/administrator profile and historical feature/athlete profile, blog, season preview/recap, and story with video. Longwood has won District 3 honors in four of those categories, including a national award in the “Story with Video” category in 2015.