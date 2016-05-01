New High Speed Internet Coming To Appomattox County

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) will begin installation of fiber in Appomattox by September, providing communications for a smart grid system and delivering high speed internet to its members. Appomattox was selected as the first stop due to the lowest cost to serve based on a nearly $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRCC) and an economic incentive agreement with the County of Appomattox, which will offset the approximately $10 million cost of installing fiber-optic cable in Appomattox County. CVEC’s construction in Appomattox County will be the first step in a five-year plan to install over 4,500 miles of fiber-optic cable in the 14 counties it serves, providing broadband internet to all of its 36,000 members.