SEC Communicator Earns National Certification

Southside Electric Cooperative is touting the work of one of their employees. Communications Specialist Lauren Irby has earned recognition as a professional communicator in a national certification program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Irby has met the requirements to become a Certified Cooperative Communicator (CCC), which signifies standards of professionalism in communications and competency in the electric cooperative industry. There are currently 233 active electric cooperative communicators that have attained CCC status.