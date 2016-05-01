CVEC Doing its Part to Support Virginia Pollinator Week, June 18-24

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is doing its part to support “Virginia Pollinator Week” June 18-24 by promoting and protecting the growth of plant species that attract and sustain pollinators in its rights-of-way. Eleven years ago, the U.S. Senate designated one week in June to address the urgent issue of declining pollinator populations, including bees, birds, butterflies, bats, and beetles. CVEC Forester Ronnie Ponton says, “Over the years, CVEC has created plenty of new habitat for pollinators and also for our furry and feathered friends.” In an effort to protect milkweed plants and honeybee hives in the rights-of-way, CVEC uses its vegetation management software to map areas where the plants or hives grow, ensuring they are not disturbed by crews or contractors working in the area.

CVEC has made use of its vegetation management system to remove trees from the rights-of-way that are crowding and shading plants vital to pollinators. The Monarch butterfly has a migration path through Virginia on its way to Mexico and depends heavily on milkweed plants for survival. The butterfly lays its eggs on the milkweed plant and the larvae depend exclusively on nutrition from the milkweed. The milkweed plants in CVEC’s rights-of-way are thriving and CVEC is hopeful that its efforts will help the Monarch butterfly survive.

CVEC is committed to protecting beehives in their rights-of-way when possible to help boost the honeybee population. Honeybees are critical to Virginia agriculture, pollinating approximately one third of the state’s fruit and vegetable crops. In an effort to boost the honeybee population, the Virginia General Assembly designated funds this year for the beekeeper grant program which issues a standard beekeeping kit to applicants who meet the qualifications.

CVEC’s vegetation management efforts promise positive results for both the environment and CVEC’s service reliability. Since 2014, CVEC has invested millions of dollars in their vegetation management system in order to increase reliability for its members and to remove danger trees from areas near the electric lines. Clearing the rights-of-way also allows safe access for CVEC linemen and trucks if the power needs to be restored or lines need to be repaired or upgraded. In 2017, CVEC experienced the best year in its history for reliability. The investment in vegetation management is paying off and, by systematically clearing the rights-of-way, CVEC is making room for plants and habitat that are critical to the survival of pollinators.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric utility serving more than 36,000 homes, farms and businesses in the rural portions of 14 Virginia counties. CVEC is proud to be a Four-Star Cooperative for Service Excellence certified by the Touchstone Energy Service Excellence Program. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.