Talks Continue Regarding Roundabout Intersection

Talks regarding the installation of a new roundabout intersection continue for the area of Route 15 and State Route 692 in Kingsville. The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors last week discussed several issues regarding the intersection and how improvements could be funded in the upcoming year’s budget. County Administrator Wade Bartlett brought forward a letter from the Virginia Department of Transportation, showing that the state has agreed to a design request that the county made. Initial plans call for the entrance to the convenience store to be moved in order to alleviate congestion right at the intersection. The southern access to the Exxon Station would also be moved.

The other main topic at the meeting was Bartlett’s suggestion of raising personal property taxes slightly in order to cover about 45-thousand dollars extra that has come up in order to fund the higher cost of health insurance for county employees. The board has already voted to approve a seven percent increase in health insuyrance costs.