New Cell Tower Approved For Buckingham County

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors has approved plans for a new cell phone tower to be constructed on private property located at 13663 South Constitution Route. The property is owned by Freddy Snoddy, according to public documents. US Cellular says the tower is necessary in order to improve cell coverage in the county. The construction of the tower would also mean some new competitors could come into the market. One local resident voiced her concerns over the project. Shirley Leffel lives on property next to Snoddy’s and told the board she was worried about the tower’s close proximity to her property.