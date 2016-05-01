Landfill Meeting Monday Night

There is a public hearing today regarding the Green Ridge landfill facility. The company applies for re-zoning and conditional use permits last month for an area north of Route 60 and State Route 654. The entrance to the landfill would be very close to the Powhatan County line, including a driveway of about a mile back to the actual site. County Waste of Virginia will own and operate the landfill. A June 7th public hearing was postponed until today at Cumberland County Elementary School, located at 60 School Road. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight.