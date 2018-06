GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY IS OUT WITH A NEW REPORT COMPARING FLEXIBILITY OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. DARRELL MOODY HAS A LOOK AT WHERE VIRGINIA RANKS IN THIS YEAR’S REPORT…

THIS IS GEORGE MASON’S SECOND HEALTHCARE OPENNESS AND ACCESS PROJECT REPORT. SENIOR RESEARCH FELLOW ROBERT GRAYBOISE SAYS AFTER LOOKING AT 38 DIFFERENT VARIABLES…VIRGINIA RANKS 12th…

(cut)

WYOMING, IDAHO AND MONTANA TOP THE LIST…WHILE GEORGIA, NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY ROUNDED OUT THE BOTTOM.