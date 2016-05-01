Virginia Parks Offer Camping Experiences For Upcoming GAC

All 37 Virginia State Parks are participating in the Great American Campout the weekend of June 23rd. Parks will offer activities that day to teach basic skills related to camping, including programs about campfire cooking, fire starting, camping basics, gear suggestions and the camaraderie of a campfire. Eight parks will provide special, overnight camping programs offering experiences, help and guidance. All campouts begin Saturday except at High Bridge, where the campout starts Friday evening. High Bridge Trail State Park near Farmville offers the unique experience of camping on High Bridge. The $40 fee covers camping, parking and activities. If you’re into primitive style camping, you might want to plan a trip to Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, where their event will include camping 101 basics, fire starting, a campfire and a ranger-guided evening hike for $10 per family. Check out the complete list of events at vasp.fun/GAC.