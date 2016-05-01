Cumberland EMS/Fire Chief Resigns

A surprise announcement by the chief of Cumberland County EMS and Fire. In a social media post made earlier this month, the Farmville Herald reports that Chief Tom Perry has resigned. While not giving a specific reason for his departyure, Perry did note several accomplishments he felt were important during his time leading the department. Perry had served as chief since 2016. County Administrator Vivian Seay Giles told the Herald that the county is currently examining the department and no decision has been made on a replacement.