GO Virginia District 3 Council to Meet Next Week

THE GO VIRGINIA REGION THREE COUNCIL WILL MEET THURSDAY AT HAMPDEN SYDNEY COLLEGE…THE AGENDA INCLUDES AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP…FOLLOWED BY PANEL DISCUSSIONS AND NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES. THE SPEAKERS LIST INCLUDES GO VIRGINIA VICE CHAIRMAN BEN DAVENPORT, AS WELL AS AN EXECUTIVE FROM MICROSOFT, A REPRESENTATIVE FROM THE VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP, THE DIRECTOR OF ADVANCED LEARNING FROM THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LEARNING AND RESEARCH IN DANVILLE…AS WELL AS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT AND THE OWNERS OF GO-TEC…ONE OF THE FIRST SUCCESS STORIES TO COME OUT OF THE REGION’S GO VIRGINIA INITIATIVES. FOR MORE DETAILS…VISIT GOVIRGINIA.ORG