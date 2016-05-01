Economic Development Event 6/21

On Thursday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., GO Virginia Region 3 partners will convene to discuss trends and growth in the region​’​s economic development atmosphere. (Please note: there is a Region 3 Council meeting at 10:30AM and an Economic Development 101 Workshop from 10AM – 12 noon. A networking lunch for all participants goes from 12 noon – 1PM) Hear from notable speakers including​:

● State GO Virginia Vice-Chairman ​Ben Davenport,​ with an update on the results of the State’s GO Virginia effort.

● Leading businesses throughout the region including ​Jeremy Satterfield​, outreach manager for Microsoft as part of its TechSpark initiative in Mecklenburg

● Stephen Moret​ of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership who has a track record of securing projects in urban and rural communities and some of the largest foreign direct investment manufacturing projects in U.S. history

● Dr. Julie Brown​, director of Advanced Learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia and a STEM advocate

● David Denny​, managing partner of Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC and a Virginia native whose work spans across enterprise sizes from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies and includes over 19 years of international experience

● GO-TEC​, one of the first success stories to come out of the region​’​s GO Virginia initiatives

BACKGROUND:​ In July of 2015, Virginia​’​s senior business leaders launched the GO Virginia Coalition and in December of 2016 set the state​’​s nine regional boundaries. Region 3 encompasses the counties of Pittsylvania, Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Amelia, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.

WHY:​ The region​’​s goals are to help spur synergies and partnerships as well as increase the number of higher paying jobs in the region. Region 3 has a total population of 371,700 and total employment of 153,265 with a 5.3 percent unemployment rate (compare to the U.S unemployment rate of 4.1 percent).

RESULTS:​ The first round of project grants were approved in December 2017. In February, it was announced that GO-TEC (Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers) was awarded $648,000 for their efforts to prepare students for careers in information technology and advanced manufacturing and other related fields.

COST:​ Free and open to the public