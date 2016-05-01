Landfill Zoning Meeting Tomorrow (Wednesday)

The Cumberland County Planning Commission will meet with the County Commission tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. to consider a conditional use permit and a rezoning permit for the Green RIdge Recycling and Disposal Facility. If approved, the facility would add about 30 joibs to the community, according to County Waste of Virginia Owners representative Jerry Cifor. However, a number of residents who spoke at Thursday’s community meeting on the landfill were not supportive of the project. Some even got heated in describing how their quality of life would be affected, property values diminished, and the possible health repercussions. Some residents even accused the county and the company of working behind the scenes to try to get the project approved. ANother county resident said he is now looking into the possibility of retaining an attorney and gathgering other residents to help get an injunction in place, bartring the company from moving further with the landfill project.