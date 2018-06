GAS PRICES ARE TRICKLING LOWER, FALLING ABOUT FIVE CENTS A GALLON IN THE PAST WEEK IN THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(CUT)

SENIOR PETROLEUM ANALYST DAN McTEAGUE WITH GAS BUDDY SAYS DON’T EXPECT THAT TREND TO CONTINUE BEYOND THIS MONTH…

(CUT)

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A, DRIVERS IN FARMVILLE ARE PAYING AROUND 2-DOLLARS AND 54-CENTS PER GALLON.