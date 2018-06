Farmville Seeking Bids for Trail Project

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS LOOKING FOR A CONTRACTOR FOR A TRAIL PROJECT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN…ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE BUFFALO CREEK BICYCLE/PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE AND TRAIL PROJECT. PLANS INCLUDE A CONCRETE BRIDGE WITH ASPHALT TRAILS TO CONNECT THE DOGWOOD TRAIL TO THE WEST, THE SARAH TERRY TRAIL — VIA THE NEW BRIDGE — TO THE SOUTH AND TO A PROPOSED SIDEWALK ON THIRD STREET TO THE EAST. A NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD AT THE PROJECT SITE ON JUNE 20th. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOUR BID IS 1-PM WEDNESDAY JULY 11th.