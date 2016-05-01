HIGH SCHOOLS HONORED IN STATEWIDE “ARRIVE LIVE” CAMPAIGN

Louisa County High School in Louisa Co. is the statewide high school division winner of the 2018 “Arrive Alive” teen safe driving campaign sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office in partnership with Allstate and State Farm Insurance. Liberty High School in Bedford Co. placed second and Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke Co. placed third.

“Louisa County High School is proud to be a member of the YOVASO family in Virginia,” explained Corporal Robert Sarnoski, School Resource Officer and YOVASO Club Sponsor at LCHS. “Participation in YOVASO-sponsored activities and campaigns has helped our teens make better choices as drivers and passengers. With many outstanding high school YOVASO traffic safety campaigns around the state this year, Louisa County High School and the Louisa community are both humbled and honored to be recognized as the winner of the 2018 Arrive Alive campaign.”

Middle school winners of the “Arrive Alive” campaign are Dixon-Smith Middle School in Stafford Co., first place; Forest Middle School in Bedford Co., second place; and Drew Middle School, Stafford Co., third place.

More than 50 high and middle schools in the commonwealth participated in the annual Arrive Alive campaign that ran from March 19 to May 4, 2018. The high school campaign focused on reducing risks and preventing teen driver-related crashes during the high-risk warm weather months and during prom and graduation celebrations. The middle school campaign addressed passenger, pedestrian and bike safety, as well as establishing safe driving attitudes and behaviors prior to the driving years.

Winners in the high school division were selected based on their Creative Project, which was developed by students and emphasized the Arrive Alive campaign theme and messaging. The Creative Project was given the highest weight and was judged on content, percentage of student involvement, and creativity. Other judging criteria included educational and awareness activities aimed at changing driving attitudes and behaviors and the results of pre and post campaign distracted driving checks to discourage distracted driving among students. The results of the distraction checks showed an overall decrease in distracted driving among students at participating schools from pre-campaign to post-campaign.

Middle school division winners were selected based on their Creative Project and educational and awareness activities on passenger, bicycle, and pedestrian safety.

“Arrive Alive provides a unique opportunity for youth and teens to take the lead in making sure their friends and peers always arrive home safely,” said Casey Taylor, YOVASO Program Development Coordinator. “Students across the state worked hard during this year’s campaign to promote safe driving and passenger safety through any array of innovative programs and exciting activities!”

As the statewide high school winner, Louisa County will receive a check for $500. Liberty High School will receive $250 and Hidden Valley will receive $150. Dixon-Smith Middle School will receive $300, Forest will receive $200, and Drew will receive $100. All schools will receive a congratulations banner.

Additionally, Poquoson High School in Poquoson City is being recognized for their outstanding efforts as a non-competing school during the campaign. The school will receive a full day with UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour program which uses a high-tech simulator, and impact video to educate teenagers about the dangers of texting and driving and impaired driving.

For more information about the “Arrive Alive” campaign or the YOVASO Program, call Mary King, Program Administrator, or Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator, at 540-375-3596 or visit the website at yovaso.org. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 100 active member schools.

Schools Participating in the 2018 YOVASO Arrive Alive Campaign:

High Schools:

Amherst County High School, Amherst Co.

Appomattox County High School, Appomattox Co.

Auburn High School, Montgomery Co.

Blacksburg High School, Montgomery Co.

Bluestone High School, Mecklenburg Co.

Chilhowie High School, Smyth Co.

Colonial Forge High School, Stafford Co.

Council High School, Buchanan Co.

Dan River High School, Pittsylvania Co.

Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Co.

Floyd County High School, Floyd Co.

Galileo Magnet High School, Danville City

George Wythe High School, Richmond City

Glen Allen High School, Henrico Co.

Halifax County High School, Halifax Co.

Heritage High School, Lynchburg City

Hidden Valley High School, Roanoke Co.

James River High School, Botetourt Co.

Jefferson Forest High School, Bedford Co.

Liberty High School, Bedford Co.

Louisa County High School, Louisa Co.

Luray High School, Page Co.

Monacan High School, Chesterfield Co.

Mountain View High School, Stafford Co.

Narrows High School, Giles Co.

North Stafford High School, Stafford Co.

Page County High School, Page Co.

Parkview High School, Mecklenburg Co.

Patriot High School, Prince William Co.

Poquoson High School, Poquoson City

Powhatan High School, Powhatan Co.

Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Co.

Staunton River High School, Bedford Co.

Stuarts Draft High School, Augusta Co.

William Byrd High School, Roanoke Co.

William Campbell High School, Campbell Co.

Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth City

Middle Schools:

Auburn Middle School, Montgomery Co.

Bedford Middle School, Bedford Co.

Cave Spring Middle School, Roanoke Co.

Central Academy Middle School, Botetourt Co.

Dixon Smith Middle School, Stafford Co.

Drew Middle School, Stafford Co.

Forest Middle School, Bedford Co.

Hidden Valley Middle School, Roanoke Co.

Louisa County Middle School, Louisa Co.

Page County Middle School, Page Co.

Shirley Heim Middle School, Stafford Co.

T.C. Boushall Middle School, Richmond City

Walker-Grant Middle School, Fredericksburg City

Youth Groups and Other Organizations:

Bristol’s Promise, Washington Co.

*Surrywood Civic Association, Richmond City

*Non-member schools/groups participating