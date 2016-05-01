SETH MAYBERRY SELECTED IN 2018 MLB DRAFT

Dinwiddie High School graduate and incoming Longwood pitcher Seth Mayberry was drafted by the San Diego Padres Wednesday in the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Padres used the seventh pick in the 39th round of the draft to take Mayberry, a right-hander from Dinwiddie, Va. Mayberry has racked up a number of accolades in his high school career and was a 2018 Atlantic Region Honorable Mention by Perfect Game.

“We are very excited for Seth and his family,” Longwood head coach Ryan Mau said. “We knew the type of talent he had when we signed him and hope to see him suit up as a Lancer this spring.”

Prep Baseball Report had Mayberry as the 21st-ranked player in the state of Virginia entering his senior season, during which he helped Dinwiddie to the quarterfinals of the 2018 VHSL Class 4 State Championship. Mayberry, a 6-3, 200-pound right-handed pitcher, has twice been named to Perfect Game All-Tournament teams, including at the 2017 WWBA 17U National Championships.

The MLB First-Year Player Draft official rules allow MLB organizations to select any high school graduate that has not yet attended college or junior college, college players from four-year institutions who have completed their junior or senior seasons or are at least 21 years old, and any junior college player.

For high school players who are taken in the draft, the MLB club retains the rights of a selected player until a player enters college. The deadline for 2018 high school draft picks to sign with a club is July 6. Players who do not sign are available to be selected in future drafts once that player becomes eligible again as a junior or senior in college or by completing at least one year of junior college.