Longwood University Grad Drafted To Professional Softball Team

A quick sports note. Former Longwood University second baseman and three-time Big South champion and current assistant coach Carly Adams has been drafted 31st overall by Outkast of the American Softball Association to begin her professional career. Beginning June 15, the ASBA will play an intensive six-week schedule in its inaugural season with one to two games daily at Satsuma High School’s softball field near Mobile, Alabama with the season wrapping up on July 31. A 2016 graduate of Longwood, Adams led the blue and white to three Big South Championships to go along with two regular season crowns and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.