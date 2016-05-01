Local Food Pantry To Reopen This Weekend

A local food pantry that fell on hard times is scheduled to reopen this weekend. FACES Food Pantry at 416 North South Street was forced to close down, but some local volunteers have worked diligently to scrub down the building and remove the bacteria and mildew caused by flooding. Although the pantry lost as much as 40 percent of its food, the facility has been restocked and will reopen this Saturday. A spokesperson for the pantry says the best two ways to help are by making a monetary donation to the pantry or by just showing up to volunteer. Food distribution will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. this Saturday.