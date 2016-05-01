Bizarre Fire Report Investigated As A Suicide

Authorities have ruled a bizarre death in Keysville as a suicide. On May 29th, reports indicate that a bicyclist passing by the Keysville Mini Storage facility noticed smoke coming from a storage unit. That citizen called 911 to report the smoke and fire units arrived to find a human body on fire. The body was found lying on a heap of scrap wood with a gasoline can on the ground nearby. A note had been taped to the door of a nearby storage unit. At this time, authorities have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is a 50 year-old local resident in the Keysville area.