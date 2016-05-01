Two New Donut Shops Opening In Farmville

Farmville residents will soon have new options to satisfy their sweet tooth. Two new businesses are opening. One held a grand opening yesterday. That business is Farmville Donut and Kolaches, located at 1510 West Third Street. The Farmville Herald says that business will focus on traditional donuts, as well as bear claws and cinnamon rolls, breakfast croissants and kolaches. Kolaches are a Czech-based pastry that can hold fruit or meat in the center. Secondly, Sugar Britches Donuts and Country Store will have a slightly different focus at 701 North Main Street in Farmville. Owner Laura Fugate tells the Herald that she will also offer donuts and pastries, but will also have a country store setting. Sugar Britches is not quite open yet, but Fugate says she hopes that will happen by the end of this month.