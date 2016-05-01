Moton Museum To Sponsors Book Signing Event With Henry L. Marsh III

The Moton Museum in Farmville will present An Evening With The Honorable Henry L Marsh the Third book signing event on June 21st. Marsh was born in Richmond in 1933 and became an eminent American civil rights lawyer and politician. He was elected as the first black mayor of Richmond in 1977. In 1991, he was elected to the Virginia Senate. Marsh has deep connections to Prince Edward County. As a young attorney in 1964, Marsh helped to argue and win Griffin v. Prince Edward, the U.S. Supreme Court case that reopened Prince Edward County schools and saved public education for the nation. The book signing event if free and open to the public.