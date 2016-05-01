Man Killed In Albemarle County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Albemarle County early Thursday. According to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller, the crash happened just after 7am when a 2006 BMW sedan travelling west on I-64 exited the highway to go into a rest area. The driver ran off the roadway and struck a stalled tractor-trailer semi that was parked on the right shoulder. The driver of the BMW is identified as 36 year-old Ahmed Shelton, of Norfolk, Virginia. Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene. Geller says the semi driver was pulledc completely off the roadway and the driver had placed all of his emergency triangles behind the rig to alert oncoming drivers.