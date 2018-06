Stars Under the Stars Kicks Off Friday in Farmville

THE STARS UNDER THE STARS OUTDOOR FILM SERIES KICKS OFF FRIDAY NIGHT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FRIDAY’S MOVIE IS THE STING, FEATURING ROBERT REDFORD AND PAUL NEWMAN. THE 1973 CLASSIC WON SEVEN ACADEMY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST PICTURE. JULY’S MOVIE WILL BE 101 DALMATIONS…FOLLOWED BY TOMBSTONE IN AUGUST. RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO GATHER AROUND 8-30 FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE DOWNTOWN CRUTE STAGE IN FARMVILLE. YOU CAN BRING A BLANKET AND HAVE A PICNIC DINNER. POPCORN, CANDY AND DRINKS WILL BE AVAIALBE FOR SALE. FOR MORE DETAILS GO TO FACEBOOK.COM/STARSUNDERTHESTARS.