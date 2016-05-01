Public Hearing On Farmville Water & Sewer Rates

The Farmville Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on the rates you pay for water and sewer services. Town Manager Gerald Spates confirms the hearing will be June 13th at the Farmville Town Council Chambers. Right now, the town charges $10.75 for the first 15-hundred gallons of water used per month. The proposal calls for that rate to be raised to $11.29. Anything above 15-hundred gallons is charged at $3.50 per thousand gallons. That rate is proposed to be raised to $3.68. Rates would also be raised for water users outside the town of Farmville limits.