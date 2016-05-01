California Man Jailed For High Speed Chase

A Charlotte County man remains jailed after a high speed pursuit that damaged two deputy patrol cars. A news release from the sheriff’s office says that a deputy was running radar near Highway 710 and 360 when he clocked a driver going 84 miles per hour in the 60 mile per hour speed zone. The deputy attempted to catch up with the driver, who was later identified as 40 year-old Tyson Robinson, of California. Instead of pulling over, Robinsin reportedly stepped on the gas, leading the deputy into Prince Edward County. State troopers tried to use stop sticks near Meherrin, but Robinson continued east on Route 460 in excess of 120 miles per hour. Eventually, Robinson struck two patrol cruisers on Route 360 in Nottoway County, just east of the Crewe exit. Nobody was seriously hurt. Public records indicate Robinson is booked into jail for eluding law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.