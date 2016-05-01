Tom Garrett Announces He Won’t Run For Re-Election

5th Congressional District Representative Tom Garrett announced Tuesday that he will back out of running for the post again. Instead, Garrett says he will focus his life on getting treatment for alcoholism. In the surprise video announcement, Garrett stood next to the Virginia Civil Rights Monument in Richmond saying he is proud to have represented the most historically significant district in Virginia. Garrett did address allegations regarding his campaign and his family… allegations that he said were full of “half-truths and whole lies.” He said that his alcoholism is the only issue that he has not been honest about during his entire tenure in Congress. Now, the 5th District Republican Committee will be tasked with selecting a candidate to succeed Garrett.