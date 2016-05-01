National Trails Day 5K Race This Weekend

Sign ups are still being taken for the National Day 5K race to be held at High Bridge Trail State Park this coming Saturday. Celebrate National Trails Day by participating in a 5K race on the historic High Bridge Trail. The park is a rail to trail conversion and is a wide, level surface with virtually no grade. The course is out and back across the historic High Bridge. This event benefits Friends of the High Bridge Trail and is sponsored by Centra Southside Community Hospital. The race is $30, with the price going up after tomorrow.