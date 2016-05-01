Farmville EMS/Public Safety Town Hall Metting On June 5th

A public meeting is scheduled in Farmville on Tuesday, June 5th at 6pm in the council chambers of the Farmville Town Hall. The Town Hall meeting will allow all residents of the Town of Farmville an opportunity to discuss their concerns on Fire and EMS service delivery with the study team in an open forum. Farmville Town Council requested the Virginia Fire Services Board to undertake a study of fire and emergency medical services within the Town of Farmville. The study will be reviewing several areas of responsibility within the town’s fire and rescue services in order to maximize opportunities for improvement and overall enhance the quality and coordination of Fire and EMS service delivery to its citizens.