AFTER WEEKS OF CLIMBING PRICES AT THE PUMP, RELIEF FOR DRIVERS COULD SOON BE ON THE WAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(cut)

SENIOR PETROLEUM ANALYST DAN McTEAGUE WITH GAS BUDDY SAYS THERE MAY BE A BREAK IN THAT CYCLE…THAT IS IF THE OIL MARKET CONTINUES TO CORRECT ITSELF…

(cut)

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A, THE AVERAGE GAS PRICE IN FARMVILLE IS 2-65 PER GALLON.