Southall Appoointed To Fill

The Farmville 101 District Supervisor position left vacant by the death of Howard Simpson has now been filled. Gene Southall was appointed recently to fill the position by judges of the Prince Edward County Circuit Court due to the County Supervisors opting not to fill the seat themselves within 45 days. That means Southall will serve until November when a special election will be held to fill the remainder of Simpson’s unexpired term. Southall, whi is a lifelone Prince Edward County resident, also served as Prince Edward County Sheriff for 24 years until his retirement in 2000. Southall told the Farmville Herald that he is leaving the door open to running for the seat in November.