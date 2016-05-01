Courthouse Bomb Threat A Hoax

The Prince Edward County COurthouse was evacuated Thursday morning when a bomb threat was called in. Accdfording to a statement from County Spokesperson Kate Pickett Eggleston, the phone call was made just after 9am to the General District Court Clerk’s Office. Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office promptly evacuated the Courthouse building and then checked to ensure that the building was clear. The Sheriff’s Office notified

the Virginia State Police immediately and requested the deployment of explosive detecting canines. County Administrator Bartlett, in consultation with the Sheriff, Circuit Court Judge, and Board Chair, determined that it was in the best interest and safety of both the employees and the public to close the Courthouse and send all employees home, which would also help to facilitate efficient law enforcement operations. At approximately 11:10 a.m. the bomb squad completed their check of the Courthouse for explosive

devices. None were found and the building has been cleared. The building will remain closed for the remainder of the day. It is anticipated that the Courthouse will reopen Friday morning for business as usual.