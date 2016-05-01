Virginia Department of Forestry Hosts 18th Virginia Interagency Wildfire Academy

Firefighters and emergency responders will begin arriving at Longwood University Wednesday, May 30, for the annual Virginia Interagency Wildfire Academy, hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF). During the training academy participants will learn – both in the classroom and the field – how to combat wildfires and complex, large disasters. The training will familiarize emergency responders with the Incident Command System, which is the framework used to respond and manage disasters.

“The training academy allows wildland firefighting professionals from across the state and many other states the opportunity to develop the skills needed to keep Virginia and their home states and communities safe from wildfire,” said VDOF Fire and Emergency Response Branch Director John Miller.

The nine classes offered through the Academy are accredited by the National Wildfire Coordination Group and are taught by many instructors from many federal and state agencies.

The Academy hosts approximately 300 students from six states. They come from various agencies and bring diverse experience to the event. Students include emergency responders from paid and volunteer fire departments, as well as state and federal agencies from Virginia and from around the nation.

“Preparation is key when it comes to wildfire,” says Miller. “There is an old saying, ‘Train as you fight, fight as you train,’ and that is very true. Safety is paramount in wildfire and emergency response. Safety of those we are protecting and safety of the responders themselves.” Safety begins with training, and it is for that reason VDOF, its resources and many partners are committed to this valuable training opportunity.