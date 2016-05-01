Courthouse Clear After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was called into the General District Court Clerk’s office at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning. Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office promptly evacuated the Courthouse building and then checked to ensure that the building was clear. The Sheriff’s Office notified the Virginia State Police immediately and requested the deployment of explosive detecting canines.

County Administrator Bartlett, in consultation with the Sheriff, Circuit Court Judge, and Board Chair, determined that it was in the best interest and safety of both the employees and the public to close the Courthouse and send all employees home, which would also help to facilitate efficient law enforcement operations.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. the bomb squad completed their check of the Courthouse for explosive devices. None were found and the building has been cleared. The building will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

It is anticipated that the Courthouse will reopen Friday morning for business as usual.