Electric Co-op Linemen Take Part in Regional Rodeo

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative employees joined more than 150 utility professionals from seven states at the 16th Annual Gaff-n-Go Lineman’s Rodeo, held May 11-12 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va.

On Friday, Jimmy Wilmoth, Steven Matney and Brian Prue demonstrated skills they use every day as part of the equipment operator competition. The trio reprised their skills on Saturday, achieving the second highest score in the Pin Insulator Change Out event.

Apprentice linemen Dustin Foley and William Cascio fared well in the five events of the apprentice competition, with Foley finishing second out of 53 apprentices in the Climbing Skills Demo, while Cascio finished third in the Hurt Man Rescue event.

Lineman Matt Wilbun and Safety & Training Specialist Randy Golladay served as volunteer judges for this year’s event, while retired CVEC employee C.T. Bryant continues to co-chair the Gaff-n-Go Rodeo Working Group.

Begun by CVEC 16 years ago and named for the spike linemen attach to their boots when climbing electric utility poles, the Gaff-n-Go Rodeo is organized by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC).

The only competition of its type in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Gaff-n-Go Lineman’s Rodeo offers professional linemen the opportunity to demonstrate their technical skills as they perform a variety of designated electric line-work tasks. Their performances are timed and scored, with safe work practices the most important factor in judging.

“The job these linemen do to ‘keep the lights on’ for our members is a dangerous one,” said Gary Wood, CVEC’s president and CEO. “We’re proud to support an event that promotes the safety and teamwork so critical to this profession, and delighted that our linemen did so well in this year’s competition.”

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving 36,000 meters in portions of 14 Central Virginia counties and the town of Gordonsville. For more information about the co-op, visit www.mycvec.com. For more information and photos from this year’s event, visit www.gaff-n-go.com. To see video of crews in action, visit CVEC’s Facebook page.

