Buckingham Chamber May Meeting

Ilsa Loeser, principal of Farmville-based Letterpress Communications, spoke during the May 15th Buckingham Chamber of Commerce meeting at the VFW Hall on U.S. Route 60. Loeser spoke to the large crowd of business owners and leaders regarding social media and how to reach potential customers using various social media strategies, including Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. She also discussed various ways using websites to reach clientele.

Pictured are, from left, Sandra Moss, Chamber treasurer and newsletter editor, Loeser, and Krishna Jo Melendez, Chamber vice-president.