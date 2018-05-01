Buckingham Chamber Update

Along with welcoming new and existing businesses to its ranks recently, members of the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce were elated to have two leaders of the newly established and constructed St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, located near Dillwyn on Ranson Road visit during their May 15 meeting. Fr. Patrick Abbet, left, vice rector of the seminary, and Fr. Alexander Wiseman, a professor at the seminary, right, visited the Chamber. Pictured welcoming the seminary leaders are Faye Shumaker and Jordan Miles.