Letterpress Team wins first-place awards in VPC Communications Contest

Lyndsie Blakely, Jennifer Kinne and Julia McCann, of Letterpress Communications, received first-place awards during the Virginia Professional Communicators (VPC) annual conference held Saturday, May 5, at the University of Richmond. Each headed up projects involving multiple members of Letterpress’ 16-member team made up of writers, designers, developers, etc.

Blakely receive a first-place award for “Communications Programs and Campaigns — Public Service” for the “Nursing is Here” recruitment campaign for Southern Virginia Higher Education Center’s Area Health Education Center. The judge commented, “Well designed campaign with many moving parts, all in sync. Look and feel are consistent throughout, writing is crisp.”

Blakely also received a second-place award for her lead in coordinating “Communications Programs and Campaigns — Community, Institutional or Internal Relations” for the Longwood Small Business Development Center’s public relations program that ran the course of the full year and reached over 235,000 readers with press releases and informational columns.

Jennifer Kinne received first place in “Social Media Campaign – Nonprofit, Government, or Educational” with a social media campaign for the Longwood Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The judge commented on Kinne’s entry, “These social media posts, especially the small business profiles, do a good job of communicating the SBDC’s value to its clients and its community.”

McCann received a first-place award for “PR Materials – Reports” for the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center’s 2017 Annual Report. This included editing, organizing, designing and interviewing those affected by the organization’s work. The judge commented, “An annual report is a tough project, with many audiences to serve. This entry accomplishes its objectives with good writing, well-placed photos and pull-quotes, clean and simple graphics, and an overall strong design sense. The overall tone is carried out throughout the report with style and grace.”

“Letterpress is proud to offer award winning communications with small-town town roots,” Letterpress Founder and Principal Ilsa Loeser says. “Our creative team dreams big and works hard to bring the best in marketing to Southside Virginia. I couldn’t be prouder of the Letterpress team or more thankful to the clients that allow us to tell their stories in new and exciting ways.”

This year VPC’s conference speakers included Inc. magazine Top 100 leadership speaker Linda Fisher Thornton, author of “7 Lenses: Learning the Principles and Practices of Ethical Leadership,” Virginia Commonwealth University’s Anne Dreyfuss and Keith Kaufelt social media and marketing communications staff for VCU Health and Tom Mullen, director of Public Affairs Journalism at the University of Richmond.

Beginning as an association of Virginia press women who fought for equality in the workplace, VPC holds conferences and talks that have featured Pulitzer Prize winners and many other prominent figures. Members include newspaper and magazine editors and staff writers, public affairs leaders, speechwriters, government, business and higher education communicators, book authors, poets and freelance writers.

First-place winners in the VPC competition will advance to the National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest. Winners will be announced at the 2018 NFPW Communications Conference Sept. 6-8, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Julia McCann, Lyndsie Blakely and Jennifer Kinne display the first-place awards they received during the VPC Communication Conference May 5 at the University of Richmond.