United Way Surpasses Fund-raising Goal, Braces for Duck Derby

The United Way of Prince Edward County announce that it has surpassed its goal of raising $55,000 to distribute to its 20 local partners.

“So far we are at $55,211.10 and still growing,” said Rucker Snead, president of the all-volunteer board of directors at its Monday, May 21, meeting.

The board memorialized the moment by posing for pictures as they put up the fifth and final star tracking their fundraising on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust, and posing for pictures

Subsequently, the United Way’s second allocations to its partners will be noon on Wednesday, June 20, in the first floor Conference Room at Centra Southside Community Hospital.

Meanwhile, the United Way is still planning to hold what it hopes will become its signature fundraising event — the Great Duck Derby, to be held at Live at Riverside celebration on 1 June at 6 p.m.

Snead gave a “shout out” to Board Member Sandy Cooke “for all of her organizing efforts with the Duck Derby.”

Threatening weather forecast prompted the duck derby to be rescheduled from earlier this month.

Live at Riverside is presented by the Farmville Jaycees and was formerly known as First Fridays.

Tickets remain on sale through members of the United Way’s board of directors. All proceeds will benefit the partner organizations.

A Watch Party at the Virginia Tasting Cellar will begin at 3:30 p.m. before the festivities head down to Live at Riverside. A portion of sales will go toward the United Way.

Owner of the first place duck will receive $1,000; the second-place duck, $500; and the third-place duck, $250.

A single $5 duck could buy a bag of cat food for the SPCA, a $25 Quack Pack of six ducks could provide free medicine for someone who visits The Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, and a $100 Flock of 25 ducks could provide a family food for a week at Madeline’s House.

The United Way is grateful to it sponsors. They are: Donald Duck Sponsors — Appomattox River Company and Holman Masonry, Inc.; Daisy Duck Sponsor is Southside Electric; Huey Duck Sponsors — Green Properties, The Woodland, and Fishin’ Pig; Dewey Duck Sponsors — Hometown Realty, Real Living Cornerstone, VFW Post 7059, and VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary.

At the same time, the Duck Derby Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/150500495606264/) continues to spread the word about the event and generates enthusiasm. Supporters should not just like the United Way page, but ask those on their friend’s list to like it too, United Way Board Member Jennifer Kinne insists.

The United Way’s partners are: Farmville Area Community Emergency Services (FACES), Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity, Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, Farmville Service Unit Girl Scouts, Farmville Area Boy Scout Service Organization, Madeline’s House/Southside Center for Violence Prevention, Prince Edward County 4-H Clubs, Prince Edward/Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA), Scope/Meals on Wheels, Southside Virginia Family YMCA, Southside Pregnancy Center, Southside SPCA, Southside Training, Employment and Placement Services, Inc. (STEPS), Virginia Legal Aid Society, Camp Loud & Clear, Heartland Horse Heroes, Riding Star 4-H equestrian club, Jolly Glee Seniors, Piedmont Senior Resources, and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.

Standing left to right are: Jennifer Giordano Kinne, Kerry Davis Mossler, Ronald Arnold, Rucker Snead, Lonnie Calhoun and Bruce Davis.