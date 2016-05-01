APPOMATTOX CO ANNOUNCES 2019 TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce Jason T. Clark as Teacher of the Year for the school division. Mr. Clark teaches Computer Systems Technology at Appomattox County High School in the Career Technology Education Department, where he has been an instructor since 2014.

Mr. Clark has also coached three SkillsUSA State Conference Championships in Entrepreneurship and two Skills USA National Championships in the same event. He also serves on the coaching staff of the Appomattox Raider Football Team who are three-time back-to-back state football champions. He is also currently coaching the boys’ tennis team this spring. Mr. Clark is the founder and sponsor of the Appomattox Aeronautics STEM Drone Racing Team.

Mr. Clark received his Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State University with a Major in Printing Production Management. He received his Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Appalachian State University and went on to receive another Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision from Longwood University. He holds certifications in CompTIA, Automotive Warranty, Graymark Home Technology Integration, and Internet and Computing IC3.

Mr. Clark began his teaching career in 1994 at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. He has also worked for the Virginia Department of Education and at Jefferson Forest High School in Career and Technical Education.

Mr. Clark’s students thrive in his high-energy, engaging, hands-on computer technology classes. His instruction is student centered using self-direction, problem solving, and probing questions. His students comment that the way he interacts each day in class reiterates his true passion for education and learning. Dr. Poldi Moreno, ACHS Principal, comments that, “Mr. Clark is always willing to help any student in the school. It does not matter if they are on his class roster or not, he will do whatever he can to help them be successful. This year, we faced having to cancel our boys’ tennis season due to the lack of a coach. Upon hearing this, Mr. Clark volunteered to coach the young men so they could have a tennis season. Mr. Clark has always been willing to help any fellow staff member who may need any assistance, as well.”

Mr. Clark will now advance to Region 8 Competition for the 2019 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program. This program honors teachers who represent the best in teaching in the Commonwealth of Virginian and the nation. It provides school divisions the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers.

Congratulations to Mr. Jason Clark. We wish him the best with the regional and state level competitions.