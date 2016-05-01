Bennett Accepts Contract To Become Next Appomattox County School Superintendent

The Appomattox County School Board, in regular session, has approved the appointment of Dr. Annette Bennett as Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1st. Dr. Bennett, who began her affiliation with Appomattox County Public Schools in 1991 and has served as the Director of Curriculum and Intruction since 2008, accepted the board’s offer of a three year contract. Bennett is a Charlotte County native and began her teaching career as a special education teacher in 1985 in Campbell County. She has worked for ACPS for the past 27 years in numberous administrative positions.