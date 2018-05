Last week’s Buckingham Chamber of Commerce meering at the VFW Hall on US Route 60 featured guest speaker Ilsa Loeser, who is the principal of Farmville-based Letterpress Communitions. Loeser spoke to the large crowd of business owners and leaders regarding social media and how to reach potential customers using various social media strategies, including Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. She also discussed various ways to use websites to reach clientele.