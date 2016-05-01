HEALTH DISTRICT URGES CAUTION AS MOSQUITOS & TICKS RETURN

Warm weather and recent rains are sure to increase mosquito and tick activity in Central and Southside Virginia. Nearly everyone has been bitten by a mosquito or tick; they can be vectors for spreading pathogens (germs). A person who is bitten by a vector and gets sick has a vector-borne disease, such as West Nile virus or Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that between 2004 and 2016, more than 640,000 cases of vector-borne diseases were reported, and nine (9) new germs spread by bites from infected mosquitoes and ticks were discovered or introduced in the United States. The Piedmont Health District is urging the public to take preventive measures against the health threats posed by these biting pests.

Prevent Mosquito Breeding . The best way to avoid mosquito-borne disease is to prevent mosquito bites, and the best way to avoid bites is to eliminate areas where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Virginia’s most common nuisance mosquito is the Aedes albopictus or Asian tiger mosquito. This invasive species is active during the day and can be aggressive biters. Aedes mosquitoes breed in containers of standing water rather than marshlands. It is vital that homeowners survey their property and drain or eliminate anything where water can pool. Some tips include:

Identify any item on your property that retains even the smallest amount of water. After dumping or treating the water, either store the items somewhere dry or discard them.

Remove corrugated drain pipes from downspouts and consider replacing them with smooth PVC piping. Each corrugation is a potential breeding site.

Properly store children’s toys, especially plastic toys that have areas where water can sit.

Store containers, including buckets, storage totes, recycling containers, etc.; where they cannot collect rain water.

Keep trash cans and rain barrels covered.

Keep the mosquitoes out : Keep doors and windows closed and screens in good repair.

: Keep doors and windows closed and screens in good repair. If mosquitoes are in the house, use flying insect spray, always follow label instructions.

Create a Tick-Safe Zone Through Landscaping . You can make your yard less attractive to ticks depending on how you landscape. Here are some simple landscaping techniques that can help reduce tick populations:

Clear tall grasses and brush around homes and at the edge of lawns.

Place a 3-ft wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas and around patios and play equipment. This will restrict tick migration into recreational areas.

Mow the lawn frequently and keep leaves raked.

Stack wood neatly and in a dry area (discourages rodents that ticks feed on).

Keep playground equipment, decks, and patios away from yard edges and trees and place them in a sunny location, if possible.

Remove any old furniture, mattresses, or trash from the yard that may give ticks a place to hide.

New Invasive Tick Found in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported in a press release on May 16, 2018 that the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa has confirmed the finding of the Haemaphysalis longicornis tick (also known as the East Asian or Longhorned tick) in Virginia on May 14, 2018. The tick was found on a calf on a beef cattle farm in Albemarle County. Livestock owners should notify VDACS if they notice any unusual ticks they have not seen before or that occur in large numbers on an individual animal. They are urged to work with their herd veterinarian to develop a tick prevention and control program.

To protect yourself against vector-borne diseases, The Piedmont Health District advises all area citizens to be mosquito and tick A.W.A.R.E.

A VOID areas where ticks live. Ticks thrive in wood piles, long grass, and leaf piles.

areas where ticks live. Ticks thrive in wood piles, long grass, and leaf piles. W EAR light-colored clothing: long pants, sleeves, socks, and closed-toe shoes.

light-colored clothing: long pants, sleeves, socks, and closed-toe shoes. A PPLY EPA-approved repellent (such as DEET or picaridin) as directed.

EPA-approved repellent (such as DEET or picaridin) as directed. R EMOVE clothing upon entering the home if you have been in a tick area; toss into the dryer at high temperature for 10-15 minutes.

clothing upon entering the home if you have been in a tick area; toss into the dryer at high temperature for 10-15 minutes. E XAMINEyourself and your pets for ticks daily. Check everywhere — ticks love to hide!

Please visit the following websites for more information on vector-borne diseases and prevention:

VDH: www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/vector-borne-disease-control/

CDC: www.cdc.gov/ncezid/dvbd/index.html

VDACS Pesticides: www.vapesticidesafety.com/

EPA Repellents: www.epa.gov/insect-repellents