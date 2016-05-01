New Information Regarding Colonial Pileine Leak Near Cumberland County

We’re learning a little bit more about the May 3rd leak that caused some concern at Colonial Pipeline’s Mitchell Junction Facility in Columbia, along the northern Cumberland County border. According to a statement from Colonial Pipeline, three gallons of gasoline was released. Colonial Spokesperson Steve Baker told the Farmville Herald that the leak was caused by a previous crack that had been repaired by welding. Per protocol, the company notified the state agency that regulated pipeline transportation and infrastructure. Emergency crews from Cumberland, Goochland, and Powhatan Counties responded to take care of the situation, which took nearly 28 hours. Colonial Pipeline delivers around 2.5 billion gallons of gasoline to Virginia each year.