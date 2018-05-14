May Farmville Chamber Lunch

Every business, no matter its size, has a story to tell. This was the message Ilsa Loeser, Founder and Principal of Letterpress Communications, shared with the Farmville Area Chamber members who attended the monthly meeting held at The Woodland on 5/14/18. Ilsa Loeser is an award winning writer who has spent years developing her craft of telling stories. Ilsa pared down her social media seminar, which usually lasts 1 ½ hours, to 20 minutes, to quickly show chamber members how they could enhance their businesses’ social media footprint. She showed the demographics for the different types of social media, to show that not every platform is best for each brand, and she spoke about some of the variations and ways to effectively utilize these channels. Everyone who attended was also given a free social media audit by Letterpress. She imparted some good advice to attendees when she reminded the guests several times, “Don’t try to sell anything…just be useful!”

“Who knows Longwood has an MBA program?,” Danielle Hennessey, the Associate Director of the McGaughy Center in the College of Business and Economics at Longwood University, asked the group. Many in attendance were unaware of this excellent program right here in our community. Longwood’s MBA program has been ranked as one of the best by US News and World Report and is offered online for students. This MBA program is also accredited by AACSB, which is the premier accrediting agency for business schools. Danielle then shared some easy ways to apply and encouraged members to think of the MBA program for themselves or others.

Aside from receiving important and dynamic information from Ilsa and Danielle, guests at the lunch were also treated to a delicious meal prepared by the chefs at The Woodland. The Chamber will meet again on June 11th but will then take a break for the summer.

Pictured L to R: Ilsa Loeser, Danielle Hennessey