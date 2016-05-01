Meherrin Woman Killed In Crash With School Bus

VSP troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Prince Edward COunty that involved a Cumberland County school bus. A statement from VSP SPokesperson Corinne Geller says that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 15, just to the north of Route 701. A 2014 Chevy Captiva was headed south on Route 15 when it corssed the center line and struck the northbound school bus head on. The driver of the car is identified as 58 year-old Kathering Hobgood, of Meherrin. HYobgood was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt. Geller goes on to say that the driver of the school bus was also slightly injured. He was taken to Centra Southside for treatment of his injuries, which are described as non-life threatening. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash and troopers have not rewleased the name of the bus driver.