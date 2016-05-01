New Tips in Missing Person Cold Case Lead Investigators To Buckingham County

The Virginia State Police continue to pursue leads related to a case dating back to 2002 that remains cold. The case involves Robert Lee Kelly, who went missing from Arvonia, Virginia. Yesterday, acting on information developed during the ongoing investigation, Virginia State Police, with the assistance of the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, searched an abandoned, underground well in Buckingham County. The search took place on private land located along Rock Culvert Road and Arvon Road. A statement from VSP Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the search was conducted by Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) divers and investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. Unfortunately, searchers found nothing. Robert Lee Kelley was 34 when he went missing after a single-vehicle traffic crash July 24, 2002, in Buckingham County. The crash occurred on Route 675, approximately 1/10 of a mile east of Route 685. Kelley vanished from the crash site prior to law enforcement arriving on scene and has never been heard from since that incident. State police encourage anyone with information about the case or the crash to please call 434-352-7128