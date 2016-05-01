VSP STILL PURSUING LEADS IN 2002 MISSING PERSON CASE IN BUCKINGHAM

BUCKINGHAM CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police continue to pursue leads related to the 2002 missing person investigation related to Robert Lee Kelley of Arvonia, Va.

Acting on information developed during the ongoing investigation, Virginia State Police, with the assistance of the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, searched an abandoned, underground well in Buckingham County Tuesday morning (May 15, 2018). The search took place on private land located along Rock Culvert Road and Arvon Road. The search was conducted by Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) divers and investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. Unfortunately, the search efforts did not yield positive results.

Robert Lee Kelley was 34 when he went missing after a single-vehicle traffic crash July 24, 2002, in Buckingham County. The crash occurred on Route 675, approximately 1/10 of a mile east of Route 685. Kelley vanished from the crash site prior to law enforcement arriving on scene and has never been heard from since that incident.

Kelley is a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’8 in height and weighed 160 lbs at the time of his disappearance.

State police is encouraging anyone with information about Kelley and/or the crash to please contact us at 434-352-7128 or by cell at #77 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.